Saturday
The weekend starts out cloudy with rain arriving this morning. Precipitation is expected to continue into tonight, with cooler evening temperatures allowing for a switch to snow mainly north of I-70. As ground temperatures stay above freezing and with this morning's rain, snow accumulation is not expected. Rain totals will range from a 0.1" to 0.5" before drying out by Sunday. It'll be a breezy day as well, as wind gusts near 30 mph.
Sunday and the Week Ahead
Sunshine returns for Sunday as temperatures warm into the middle 40s. Wind returns as well with gusts over 30 mph. Daylight Saving Time also begins Sunday, so don't forget to change those clocks as we spring forward!
Sunny conditions persist for the early part of next week, with a warming trend starting on Tuesday which puts us back into the low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Precipitation chances also return later next week, allowing us to end the week on a cloudier and cooler note.