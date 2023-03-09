After a dry night, rain is moving into mid-MO late on Thursday morning.
Rain will likely continue into the afternoon before clearing into the evening. Rainfall totals for Thursday will be near 0.25" across mid-Missouri. Locally higher amounts could near 0.5" near northern Missouri.
After Thursday's rain, dry conditions return on Friday where we could see more sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the middle 40s.
Looking ahead towards the weekend, temperatures still remain in the lower to middle 40s and more chances for rain return this Saturday evening.
Rain will likely return late Saturday afternoon and continue throughout the night into early Sunday morning. Also happening on Sunday morning, do not forget to set those clocks forward before you go to bed on Saturday. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday.
Next week appears to begin on a drier note, along with a warm up to the middle 50s by midweek.