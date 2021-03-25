Rain is expected this afternoon in central Missouri. While severe weather is NOT expected in the KOMU 8 viewing area, a severe weather outbreak is expected in the southeast. 

Rain developing to our west will spread east through the afternoon with showers becoming widespread.  Rain will continue through the afternoon, ending sometime early this evening.

Rainfall amounts will vary, given the chance for thunderstorms to mix in with shower activity over the Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla this afternoon. Most will receive around 0.25" to 0.50", but locations receiving thunderstorms could receive up to 1.00" rainfall through this evening.

rain cast

Drier weather is expected tonight through Friday afternoon. Our next chance for rain will be late Friday night.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

We still have a few more rain chances up and coming. One of these chances comes over the weekend, mainly Friday night through early Saturday morning.

rain trends

After early Saturday morning rain clears around sunrise, sunshine will become abundant with high pressure moving in by Saturday afternoon. The weekend will turn very nice for outdoor weather, especially Saturday.

Temperatures will be very mild Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but will become much cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

8 day
