We've had a decent amount of rain since Friday evening when showers arrived in central Missouri. Some of this rain was heavy at times too when the showers were accompanied by thunderstorms.
Most in central Missouri received around 0.25" rainfall since Friday evening, but locations south of I-70 have received around 0.50" to 1.00 where thunderstorms occurred overnight.
Still dealing with light rain showers in eastern Missouri, sprinkles in central Missouri. This rain will continue until 11am.Sunshine to return this afternoon with highs in the middle 60s #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/V6yRfTaSK8— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 24, 2021
Now, the trends are for rain to exit central Missouri around 10am to noon. Skies will be slow to clear, but sunshine is expected this afternoon. Let's call it partly to mostly sunny. Highs today will reach the middle 60s, cooling in the lower 40s tonight.
Even better Sunday! Expect more sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should be good now to begin planting summer annuals and small garden crops with confidence.
WARM-UP COMING NEXT WEEK, STORMY TOO?
The jet-stream will begin pumping much warmer air over the Midwest come Monday and Tuesday and our highs will soar into the 80s! This will not feature record breaking highs, but it may feel like it as conditions have been so cool recently. Conditions will be very windy early next week in response to this upper low's advance over the Rocky Mountains.
This system is one to watch for Tuesday and Wednesday over the southern plains states of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas as severe weather is forecast over that region. We are getting into that time of year where severe storms are statistically most likely for Missouri (late April through early June).
Right now, we are not expecting severe weather in Missouri Tuesday night, just heavy rain. We will continue to monitor this closely for any additional changes, or upgrades to our severe weather chances.