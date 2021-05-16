Waves of showers and thunderstorms are going to dominate the forecast this week... and potentially the week after, too.
TWO WAVES INTO MONDAY
The first wave will continue through Sunday evening and slowly push out early Monday morning. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are associated with this wave and will create a flood risk, especially for low-lying areas that receive consistent moderate to heavy rainfall for multiple hours.
The second wave will arrive after 4am on Monday. It will be from the southwest and will mainly feature light rainfall. This rain will largely persist through much of the day. Will there be any dry time? Yes, but there may not be too much.
Sunday and Monday may bring over 2" of rainfall for some locations in central Missouri.
THE PATTERN
A ridge is building into the eastern United States and a trough will be digging down into the western U.S.
This will place us squarely in a southwesterly flow of warm, moist air. As waves of energy push along this southerly flow it will likely trigger rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Until this pattern breaks, this can continue.
At this point, we're not sure when this pattern will completely dissipate.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Let's start with what NOT to expect... do NOT expect it to rain 24/7 for the next week. There will be dry time.
There will be times of showers and thunderstorms, too. Nailing down the exact timing of the rain will be difficult, or at least low confidence, more than 12 hours out. Each wave will depend on the wave before, along with the amount of cloud cover and other criteria.
Temperatures will largely depend on when these waves arrive, but you can generally expect temps in the 60s through the first half of the week and then 60s and 70s later in the week.
Most of central Missouri is expected to see 1.5 to 3+" over the next week.
WILL THERE BE SEVERE WEATHER?
Overall, this pattern doesn't warrant much severe weather for our neck of the woods. However, a few severe thunderstorms due to strong wind gusts and small or moderate hail will be possible.
The first chance will be on Sunday afternoon/evening. Flooding will be possible Sunday night into Monday.
Stay tuned!
Download the KOMU 8 Weather App for interactive radar to help get you through this week. We'll have video updates for you all week, too.