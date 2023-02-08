Rain is still fighting through dry air in mid-Missouri and light sprinkles are beginning in Columbia as of 3:30.
Rain will continue to move northerly throughout central Missouri and become more widespread later this evening.
There could be a few breaks in the rain this evening, but still keep those umbrellas handy if you are out and about because any break will be brief. Rain will continue to be widespread overnight before coming to an end Thursday morning. Some may see a few snow flurries early Thursday morning and Macon, Chariton, and Monroe counties could have some slushy elevated roads.
Rainfall totals will be between 0.5 and 1.5" and could cause puddling on low-lying roads. Heavier rain will fall more towards southern Missouri.
Wednesday Evening: Rain will continue off and on through much of the night, moisture will start to exit into the morning, but enough could linger to allow for a few light snow showers. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/iQP49ZmihX— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 8, 2023
Once rain has come to an end, clouds will clear and leave a mostly sunny sky as temperatures warm to the lower 50s. Breezy conditions will continue as wind gusts could be up to 35MPH.
A colder air mass sets in place on Friday before another weekend warmup.