You can expect a wash-out today, as we're watching a low pressure system inch toward us from the west, providing a widespread rain event. It will likely last through today and even into tomorrow morning.
Soaked Saturday: Widespread and heavy rain is likely through the day, which could lead to areal flooding. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix on the backside of this system tomorrow morning, but no impacts are expected at this time. Details on @KOMUnews Today at 6 & 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/BAnnatZqCp— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) January 30, 2021
TRACKING THIS SYSTEM
Since a low pressure system will practically move right on top of Mid-MO, winds are expected to gust up to 30 mph through the weekend. They will be out of the southeast today, before shifting to the northwest overnight. Either way, those with sensitive joints may feel a little more tension this weekend with a dip in atmospheric pressure.
Rain will start as light showers after the sunrises, and after fighting some dry air, moisture will prevail and take over the rest of the day. Some areas, primarily south of I-70, could hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon, but no severe weather is expected within the KOMU 8 viewing area.
Rain will taper off after midnight, but we will have to watch the backside of this low pressure system tomorrow morning. Temperatures would be cold enough for sleet and/or snowflakes over northern and eastern Missouri. No impacts or accumulations are expected as the ground is currently warm and saturated.
FLOODING POSSIBLE
Since the ground is saturated from all of the snowmelt from the past couple of days, areal flooding is a large possibility for most of central Missouri. Rainfall totals once all is said and done tonight could be anywhere from 0.75-1.5" and the heaviest rain could fall within a small time period during the midday hours. This could also possibly cause river flooding in the early parts of next week. January has already experienced 2.21" of rain, and today will add quite a bit to that amount. The average rainfall for January in Columbia is 1.92".
Clouds will stick around tomorrow before finally clearing by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the middle 40s for Groundhog Day on Tuesday. Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is also expected to see sunshine on Tuesday, but, of course, we will have six more weeks of winter regardless of what Phil the Groundhog will see.
A LOOK AHEAD
The next Mid-MO rain chance falls Wednesday night and has the potential to stick with us through Friday morning. Temperatures will be warm enough for rain, but there is a slight chance for snowflakes on the backside of this system late Thursday into Friday. We'll keep you updated.