Rain chances will begin to increase this evening and will continue through the overnight hours into Thursday morning.
Heavy rain for some
Showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder or two will produce moderate to heavy times at showers tap into plentiful available moisture, being pushed north by Hurricane Zeta. This will mainly occur for areas along and south of I-70. Areas such as Columbia, Jefferson City, Rolla and Lake Ozark could see 0.5-1.5” of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible.
There will be a fairly large moisture cut off north of I-70. Locations such as Macon, Moberly and Paris will likely see less than 0.5” of rainfall.
Sunshine returns
Thursday will feature rain though the morning, but skies will slowly start to clear for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy gusting up to 30MPH.
Clear skies Thursday night will allow temperatures to drop to the lower 30s, meaning a freeze is possible. Bring plants inside or cover them to protect them.
Friday looks abundantly sunny with highs in the middle 50s. More sunshine remains in the forecast into the weekend and next week
Who's ready for some sunshine? Rain will clear Thursday afternoon and some sun will peak through. We have a lot of sunshine (and some warmer temperatures) in the forecast for the weekend ahead. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/T7F2LcCwjY— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 28, 2020
Looking ahead
Temperatures will be on a trend to much more average with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend along with dry and sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures look to stay in the average to above average range next week