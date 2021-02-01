RAINFALL WAS UBUNDANT LAST MONTH

Rainfall totals ranged from 1.00" to 1.50" in much of central Missouri just on Saturday alone. Combine this with the rain we received last Monday and rain totals were around 2.00" to 3.50" just in the last 7 days!

rain totals

In perspective, The month of January averages 1.92" rainfall  in Columbia over the last 30 years. January 2021 recorded 3.24" rainfall. These were some spring-like rains! This was a top 20 wettest January on record. Last year, we received even more, recording 4.85" in January 2020.

WARMER BY MID-WEEK, SUNNIER TOO!

5 day temps

The temp trends over the next few days definitely look positive, rising out of the sub-freezing 30s and getting to near 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We do get another cold front Thursday morning and rain is possible.

However, even with this impending cool-down precipitation chances are fairly low from Thursday through Saturday as organized moisture will be limit in Missouri. The main focus will be on frigid temperatures expected by late weekend

We have a fairly high confidence that the Sunday-Monday time frame could feature high temps in the 10s/20s, the coldest daytime highs of this winter season.

8 day forecast
