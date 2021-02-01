Wind chills will be brisk this morning thanks to a breezy north windAverage feels-like temps around 18 degrees for Columbia through 9amhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WT2HWutVjf— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 1, 2021
RAINFALL WAS UBUNDANT LAST MONTH
Rainfall totals ranged from 1.00" to 1.50" in much of central Missouri just on Saturday alone. Combine this with the rain we received last Monday and rain totals were around 2.00" to 3.50" just in the last 7 days!
In perspective, The month of January averages 1.92" rainfall in Columbia over the last 30 years. January 2021 recorded 3.24" rainfall. These were some spring-like rains! This was a top 20 wettest January on record. Last year, we received even more, recording 4.85" in January 2020.
WARMER BY MID-WEEK, SUNNIER TOO!
The temp trends over the next few days definitely look positive, rising out of the sub-freezing 30s and getting to near 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We do get another cold front Thursday morning and rain is possible.
However, even with this impending cool-down precipitation chances are fairly low from Thursday through Saturday as organized moisture will be limit in Missouri. The main focus will be on frigid temperatures expected by late weekend
We have a fairly high confidence that the Sunday-Monday time frame could feature high temps in the 10s/20s, the coldest daytime highs of this winter season.