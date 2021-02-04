Temps will be dropping today as a strong cold front passes through Missouri later this morning. Rain showers are mainly expected during the morning as temps are well into the lower to middle 40s until 11am.
Around 11am, air temps will begin dropping, falling in the middle 30s by early afternoon which will lead to a chance for snow to mix in with rain showers.
As snow starts to fall we will likely see reduced visibility as windy conditions kick in with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Most snow should melt as it reaches the ground because the ground temperature is warm thanks to the sunshine and mild temperatures over the last few days.
The Storm Mode Index for this event will be a 1 (0 to 5 scale). This means nuisance weather is possible, but there is no need to worry. However, you should still use caution when driving.
SNOWFALL TOTALS
A dusting to 1/2 inch of snow will fall for areas along and north of I-70 with up to a dusting of snow possible for areas along and north of Hwy 50. Accumulation will mainly be on elevated surfaces as a lot of melting occurs on the warmer ground.
Also note that wind will blow snow around, changing how accumulation builds.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will be a quiet and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 30s and breezy conditions. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.
There is, on Friday late afternoon and evening, a slight chance for a passing snow shower as moisture from Nebraska may converge with a jet stream overhead that's getting its act together. Stay tuned.
The forecast for Saturday has become a little uncertain, and will depend on the timing of a cold front, but as of this forecast we look to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with light snow falling. Depending on timing and the temperatures in your area, a couple inches of snow are possible.
Colder air is still on track for Sunday into next week, but questions do remain about the depth of the cold air. Temperatures look to remain well below average with lows in or near the single digits and highs near 20º.