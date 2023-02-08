Wednesday will become a rainy day and eventually temps will turn cold to close the week.
It has been mild over the last few days where temps have reached the 50s and 60s this week with sunshine. That changes today.
Starting this morning, skies will be cloudy with rain developing over southern Missouri. We could see some rain reach the Lake of the Ozarks, otherwise conditions will be dry for much of the morning in central Missouri with temps in the 30s.
Rain will begin to reach central Missouri, including Columbia and Jefferson City around late morning from, 9am to 12pm, and will be widespread for the remainder of the day. Rainfall may be heavy at times this afternoon and tonight. While there could be some rain/snow mix over northwest Missouri tonight, issues to travel is not expected for immediate central Missouri.
We could receive around 0.75" to 1.50" in total rainfall accumulations. Some of the heaviest rainfall will be over southern and southeast Missouri.
Winds will become breezy tonight and could gust to around 35-45mph from midnight through 9am Thursday.
After the system clears early Thursday morning, skies will turn mostly sunny tomorrow and temps will rise back to near 50 degrees with gusty winds. There will be another chance for rain and even some snow flurries on a MUCH colder Friday.
This weekend appears to be very quiet, cool and sunny! Temps on Saturday will be in the 40s, rising in the 50s Sunday.
Another storm system will roll in next week that could provide rain chances. Temps for next week appear mild with highs in the 50s. Rain is possible from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.