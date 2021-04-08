We had a decent amount of rainfall yesterday and more is on the way Thursday. Temps will be much cooler today too, running nearly 20 degrees colder than yesterday.
Rainfall totals from yesterday reached crazy high levels in a very short amount of time.
Rain estimates from Wednesday's rainfall totaled anywhere from 1.00" to 1.50" in central Missouri. Mizzou's campus received 2.00" at Sanborn Field! More on the way today! https://t.co/lLUZxgcWNm @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/E9vIOlryAo— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 8, 2021
While flooding was an issued on Missouri roads, creeks and streams yesterday, things will be much easier to navigate today as rainfall is not expected to reach yesterday's levels.
MORE RAIN TODAY, COOLER
Prepare for a colder day and more rain with highs generally in the upper 40 to lower 50s. This rain is not expected to be as heavy as experienced at times yesterday, but could still total to around 0.50" for many in central Missouri. This rain will slowly exit in to the evening.
INTO THE WEEKEND
The temperature rollercoaster will continue this weekend. Starting Saturday morning a passing system will bring a slight chance for rain, followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Another quick passing system will move through Missouri late Sunday and into Monday and will lead to cooler temps for next week.
Next week's temps are expected to be at, or below normal by around 5 to 10 degrees and will lead to highs generally around 55 to 60 degrees. Overall, conditions should be dry next week. Frost is not expected at this time.