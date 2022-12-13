Be ready with rain gear and a jacket to brace for wind and rain today!
Winds will be breezy, becoming gusty this afternoon with gust potential up near 40mph out from the southeast, turning out from the west tonight. This wind will help aid temps out from the 40s this morning and afternoon and reach the lower 50s by evening.
Scattered showers are likely today, too. The best chances for rain will be in the morning and again during the afternoon. the afternoon rain may be heavy with imbedded thunderstorms. There will be some storms early this evening, but the chances are lower and rain will be more isolated after 6pm.
An occluded front, or frontal system that has trapped warm air aloft by two separate colder air masses, will pass through Columbia and Jefferson City around midnight and all rain plus cloud colder will clear out of the region.
Due to the occlusion, the storm will not send temps plummeting until later in the week. So, Wednesday will be sunnier and windy, but no major change in temperature is expected tomorrow.
The rest of the week will turn much colder and the feels will be "winter-like" at times due to high winds plus cold temperatures. Highs by Friday and this weekend will only reach the lower 30s. For now, no precipitation is expected over the next five days through Sunday after today.