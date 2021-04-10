Rain began last night, and it won't stop until after sunset tonight. Expect a rainy, breezy & cooler Saturday. Thankfully, this weekend won't be a complete washout, as tomorrow should bring sunshine & warmth.
Most areas have seen less than a half inch of rain since last night (with the exception of the Rolla-Vichy area), and an additional 0.75-1.5" is expected through today.Minor flooding is possible with this continued rain. Remember to NEVER attempt to cross a flooded roadway. pic.twitter.com/y3Tu7pp07H— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) April 10, 2021
ADDITIONAL SATURDAY RAIN
A low pressure system is to blame for Saturday's rain. This system is actually providing severe storms and even tornadoes across the Deep South this morning, but Mid-MO will just see rain today--and LOTS of it. An additional 0.75-1.5" is expected on top of what we saw last night AND what we saw just a few days ago.
Unfortunately, our grounds are already saturated, so continued rain today--that could be heavy at times--could cause minor flooding. Please be mindful of that today if you plan to go out. We should have a few spots of dry time, but for the most part, today will be a gloomy & wet day.
BREEZY & COOLER TODAY
The warmest we will be all day will be in the morning, with temperatures in the lower 50s. Otherwise, the rest of the day will likely be in the upper 40s. Rain is expected to finally exit around midnight tonight, and clouds will follow behind it. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on tap for Sunday.
Winds will also be a factor today. As the low pressure system continues to track to our east, winds will shift out of the northwest. Gusts could get up to 35 MPH this afternoon. This will help provide our cooler air today. Tomorrow could be breezy as well, with gusts up to 25 MPH, but temperatures should be able to get up to the lower 70s with abundant sunshine.
A LOOK AHEAD
A dry cold front will make its way across Mid-MO tomorrow night, allowing for cooler air to stick around after Sunday. The average high temperature for mid-March in Columbia is within the middle 60s, so we are expected to be slightly below average through the coming week. Thankfully, this coming week looks dry (just a few rain chances that should stay south), until Friday, so this rain should have the opportunity to dry up.