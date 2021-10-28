Rainy, cloudy and breezy conditions are expected to continue through Friday, but drier conditions are expected for this weekend.
Rainfall totals continue to add up! Here's a look at what we've picked up as of 4PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/kSTpRnH62n— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 28, 2021
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s and highs will only climb to the lower 50s. Showers will remain widespread through the morning, but drier conditions will slowly move in through the afternoon and evening.
Winds will remain breezy through the day, gusting up to 30-35 mph. High school football games will be chilly with temperatures near 50°.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly sunny and fairly seasonal with highs near 60°. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Sunday is Halloween and trick or treaters will probably want to incorporate a jacket into the costumes as temperatures fall into the 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week is looking chilly. High temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.
In addition to the cool air, we will need to watch for slight chances of rain early in the week with mostly cloudy skies in place.