Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through central Missouri though the evening hours.
The severe weather threat for tonight is very low, but a few storms could be on the strong side with 30-40 mph wind gusts, pea to nickel size hail, and heavy downpours.
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index remains at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) through the evening. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App to keep track of these showers and any storms that form.
RAIN CONTINUES
Colder air is going to be filtering in through the night and temperatures are going to fall and then hold steady through much of the day. Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 40s with temperatures falling to the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Showers will be passing off and on through the day. Some dry time is expected, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy through the day.
Heading into Thursday the rain is expected to stick around along with the chilly temperatures. We will start the day in the middle 30s with highs warming to the lower 40s.
Very light rain showers and drizzle are expected through the day. As we go through the day a few flurries could mix into the rainfall, but accumulation isn’t expected.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Additional rainfall totals will vary across the region, mainly do to the showers and thunderstorms that will occur on Tuesday evening. Most areas will see an additional 0.5-1” with locally higher amounts possible.
When looking at Raincast don’t pay attention to the exact number at your location, just look to get a general idea of the set up.
LOOKING AHEAD
Warmer conditions are expected starting on Friday and are expected to continue through the weekend.