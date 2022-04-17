Happy Easter to those who celebrate! Unfortunately, Mother Nature will not cooperate this Easter as rain and cold temperatures are in the forecast for the day. However, she might make it up to us this week as a warm-up will commence through the week.
A RAINY EASTER
Rainfall will begin in the late morning hours and continue through the afternoon. This rain will be light to moderate at times area-wide. There is the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder south of I-70 with this rain, but nothing severe. By 8pm the rain should be mostly off to the east, clouds will remain around through the night.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Monday and Tuesday looks quiet with temperatures beginning to warm up into the 50s. There is the possibility of a frost Tuesday morning as temperatures drop below freezing for the morning.
Clouds will increase during the day on Tuesday, some rain showers Tuesday night. More widespread rain and thunderstorms will move in on Wednesday through the day, no severe weather is expected at this time.
Temperatures continue into the 70s on Thursday and hits the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Next weekend could feature a few isolated storms as well.