Get ready for more rain this morning and even a chance for strong thunderstorms this afternoon north of Columbia, followed by cooler temps for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain chances will start to move in early Tuesday morning. Rain will be light to moderate through the morning until around 9am. We will see some dry time in the late morning to early afternoon.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms will start to increase again after midday through the early evening hours. We will need to watch instability during this time frame, because we could see a thunderstorm that becomes strong to severe. If everything comes together just right, these storms may begin to rotate.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday afternoon. This means there likely won’t be issues for most of the region, but we will need to pay attention to the possibility of one or two storms that become strong to severe.
The main threats with any of these storms will be pea to quarter size hail and possibly a brief “spin-up” tornado.
The overall severe weather threat is low, but you’ll still want to pay attention! Be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
Regardless of thunderstorm chances, it will be windy! Winds will be out of the south at 20-25 mph through the day with gusts up to 40 mph.
ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE
Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday is much cooler with highs in the lower 50s and passing showers through the day.
Temperatures will start to slowly warm through the rest of the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and a few passing rain chances.