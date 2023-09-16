A rainy morning will lead to dry time during Mizzou's game day. Our highs will stay in the middle 70s thanks to the dry afternoon. However, a cold front is coming late this afternoon and evening. This front will bring some storms to Missouri. The severe threat is low but not zero, as we could see strong winds and nickel-sized hail with the system. Thankfully, the front will pass and dissipate by Sunday morning, leading to a pleasant Sunday.
SUNDAY:
Some stray showers could persist till the early morning hours on Sunday. By the afternoon, temperatures will continue to rise thanks to a sunny sky. Highs will reach the upper 70s, with overnight lows in the lower 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Seasonal temperatures are here to stay for the rest of this week. Rain chances continue to decrease as we progress through this week, with our best rain chances being today. Long-term forecasts show chances of rain late this week, but they look to stay relatively low for the most part.