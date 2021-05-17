It has been a rainy couple of days, and more is coming over the next few days. However, there is a trend that could keep us a littler drier towards the end of the week.
Monday Night (Tonight): Showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder are possible through the night, mainly for locations east of Highway 63.Some dry time will be mixed in as well. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/SwkvDQq9cy— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 17, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will have some dry time, but we will still need to watch for passing showers and thunderstorms through the day.
Overnight rain showers will become much more isolated through the morning hours and that will continue into the afternoon. You’ll still need to keep the umbrella handy, but there will be some dry time mixed in.
A few peeks of sunshine are possible in the afternoon. This sunshine would allow for an increase in instability as afternoon storms pop up over western Missouri.
The severe weather threat is looking low for Tuesday, but an isolated strong storm or two isn’t out of the question. The main concerns would be a strong 40-60 mph wind gust and small hail. We’ll keep an eye on this and keep you updated.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Wednesday will be another wet day with passing showers and thunderstorms expected through the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.
We are looking dry for the end of the week as the best chances of rain start to push west. A few showers may be possible on Thursday and Friday, but overall the days are looking much drier.
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s and low temperatures in the middle 60s.