The pattern is about to flip from the cool and dry one to a more humid, warmer and stormy one. Temps will likely not reach highs only in the 40s/50s again this season.
FRIDAY
Dew point numbers are still fairly low and is a signal the air may be too dry for rain today in central Missouri. This is a good sign for those who have graduation ceremonies and celebrations across the region this evening.
Temperatures will reach the lower 70s under a cloudy skies and a developing wind out from the south at 7-15 MPH.
SATURDAY
There is increasing confidence that overnight storms from out in Kansas and Nebraska will drift this way leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms during the morning. The afternoon and evening would be drier with lower rain chances. Due to the cool rains and clouds, temps will struggle to warm only reaching the upper 60s by afternoon.
SUNDAY
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely to redevelop throughout the day and at times this rain could be heavy. Lightning will also be possible in these storms. Temperatures will be warmer though thanks to the more southerly wind. Highs are expected in the lower 70s.
Rain will continue in waves throughout next week and temperatures will remain more seasonal with highs in the lower to middle 70s. There will be a more humid feel to the air too.