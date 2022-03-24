The rainy weather continues through tonight, but drier and sunny weather is back for the weekend.
Rainfall today will be fairly light, bot noticeable all day and a certain nuisance. Mist, drizzle, sprinkles...this light precipitations will continue off and on all day as a stubborn to leave storm system finally grows legs and heads east.
We've really had some great, soaking rain in Missouri latelySince Friday of last week, most locations in central Missouri have received around 1.50" to 2.00"...Bring on the green! #mowx pic.twitter.com/bnLW2ecMTI— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 24, 2022
This really has been a good, soaking rain to help replenish the soil of lost moisture and cut into rainfall deficits across the state. Most locations in central Missouri have received around 1.50" or more rainfall since Friday of last week.
By this evening, precipitations will come to an end and skies will remain cloudy overnight with lows in the middle 30s, generally staying above freezing.
Sunny skies will return tomorrow and will last all weekend, a sight many are clamoring to see. Now, temperatures will be cool and slightly below normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday, falling in the lower to middle 50s Saturday and Sunday - jacket weather.
GARDENERS - Temperatures may fall below freezing in some areas Friday night and Saturday night. Frosty conditions may also occur too, especially Saturday night.
There is some uncertainty on whether or not we see thunderstorms mid next week. Regardless, rain chances are possible with slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 60s next week.