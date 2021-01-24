Rain and wind will be the main story for Monday, with a slightly better chance for widespread snow mid-week.
MONDAY RAIN TIMELINE
Rain should move in before sunrise, between 1-3am.
Rain may be moderate or even heavy at times in the morning. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible due to instability in our atmosphere in the morning.
Snow will be possible mainly along and north of HWY 36. That means Macon county may see snow on Monday. Most areas to the south will be warm enough for rain.
Rain will likely hold through much of the day, but it should let up in the afternoon.
Winds will be gusting up to 30-35 mph.
MONDAY TOTALS
Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.50" to 1". Those getting thunder and heavier downpours will have the highest accumulation.
Snowfall totals for Macon county will be anywhere from a dusting to an inch.
TUESDAY SNOW CHANCE
On Tuesday morning areas along and north of HWY 24 (Paris, Macon, Brunswick, Macon) could have snow showers leading to a dusting to 0.5" of accumulation. Elsewhere it will be dry but cloudy throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY SNOW CHANCE
Clouds will continue on Wednesday. A weak system will move through, especially in the morning and midday, giving all of central Missouri a shot at a snow shower or flurries.
There will likely be some dry air for snow to fight through to reach the surface and therefore we don't expect much accumulation. There is a possibility of a dusting to a half-inch for areas that do see snow on Wednesday.
LATE-WEEK SUNSHINE
Finally, we'll be back in the sunshine and under high pressure on Thursday.
Clouds will slowly start pushing back in on Friday along with a warm front. This is all ahead of an incoming low pressure system and attendant cold front for Saturday.
NEXT WEEKEND
Rain will be possible on Saturday depending on the track of this new low pressure system. At this time we do not expect snow.
Stay tuned.