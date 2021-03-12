Rain will be in the area this weekend and may interrupt your outdoor plans. Minor flooding may also be possible from now through Monday.

FLOODING CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

raincast

There will several waves of rain over the next few days and rainfall will be copious, especially over southern Missouri, where an additional 2.00" to 4.00" rain is expected to fall over the Lake of the Ozarks from now through Monday.

Severe weather is not expected in central Missouri over the next five to eight days. Temperatures are expected to remain below-normal for this time of year with highs ranging in the upper 40 to middle 50s through next week.

8 day
