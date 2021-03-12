Rain will be in the area this weekend and may interrupt your outdoor plans. Minor flooding may also be possible from now through Monday.
While dry and chilly this morning, more rain is expected to start in Columbia around 12pm and will continue into the evening...Highs only in the lower to middle 50shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ffBxw1iqDe— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 12, 2021
FLOODING CHANCES THIS WEEKEND
More waves of rain starting Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend. Minor flooding may be possible, especially around Lake of the OzarksBest rain chances will be Friday afternoon and Sunday morning @KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/xPliCE7MmV— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 12, 2021
There will several waves of rain over the next few days and rainfall will be copious, especially over southern Missouri, where an additional 2.00" to 4.00" rain is expected to fall over the Lake of the Ozarks from now through Monday.
Severe weather is not expected in central Missouri over the next five to eight days. Temperatures are expected to remain below-normal for this time of year with highs ranging in the upper 40 to middle 50s through next week.