Today
A high of 96 and partly sunny skies for most of today will give way to some nighttime rain and thunderstorms. Expect to hear some rumbles of thunder as you head to bed tonight.
Tomorrow
Widespread rain will continue for most of the day, clearing off in the evening when we'll get to see some sunshine before sunset. The high temperature will dip to 88 as the system moves through before a quick warmup on Monday.
Next week
Temperatures are on the rise with us nearing 100 degrees on Tuesday. The heat index for Tuesday is well into triple digits so be wary of spending large amounts of time outside that day. The rest of the week stays in the middle 90s with plenty of sunshine.