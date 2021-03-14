Happy Pi Day! Hopefully the clocks don't fool you this morning as we have now entered Daylight Saving Time. While we've seen a few rounds of rain over the last few days, the system responsible is finally expected to exit Missouri tonight. However, it will bring more rain chances & strong winds as it moves to the east.
Good morning! Did you get an extra hour of sleep to make up what we lost last night?Today is 3/14, or Pi Day, and it's a good day to stay inside and bake. Temperatures will only make it into the lower 50s, and on-and-off rain showers will persist through the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/tNHqLrlyTH— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) March 14, 2021
RAINY & WINDY SUNDAY
This morning would be a good time to run any errands & secure those outdoor items. We should remain mostly dry before rain chances & winds pick up in the early afternoon. Those gusts could get up to 40 MPH around sunset and last through the early part of the night. Conditions will be much calmer by the morning.
As for rain, nothing will really be organized until the evening. There is still a chance to see on-and-off light showers through the AM hours, but the chances increase through the PM hours. During this time, we could see heavy rain and even some lightning. You may wake up to a few rumbles overnight. Anywhere from 0.5-1.5" of additional rain accumulations is possible overnight.
We should be dry by tomorrow morning, but there is a slight chance for some Monday afternoon showers & thunderstorms. This would likely only add a trace of rainfall to areas that see this.
MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCE
Tuesday should remain dry before the next rain system looks to impact Mid-MO Wednesday & Thursday. This is due to an occluded low pressure system, so we will have to monitor the location of the track of this low. Right now, the low wants to move right over our heads, which could result in two rounds of rain: one Wednesday afternoon & another early Thursday morning. We could even see a few thunderstorms out of this. Note that the track of the low could change this forecast, so stay updated with us through the next few days.
While St. Patrick's Day looks to be rainy--at least in the later part of the day--next weekend is trending drier & warmer. The first day of Astronomical Spring is Saturday, March 20th, where we will reach over 12 hours of daylight. This will increase through all of Spring. Also, enjoy sunsets after 7 PM now! Have a great week.