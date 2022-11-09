A very warm Wednesday is up ahead where temps will be breaking records!
Interesting enough, this same exact airmass moving in today was here just one week ago! On Thursday and Friday of last week, temps tied record highs and we are expecting to do the same once again.
Temps this morning are already in the 50s and lower 60s so we are getting a heads start to breaking the record of 78 degrees, set in 1999. We are forecast to reach 80 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be breezy today out from the south at 10-15mph, gusting to 25mph.
Thursday will be a "transition day" as a BIG cold front will take temps from the upper 70s Thursday afternoon down to the 20s/30s by Friday morning. Rain will also be possible. The cold front reaches central Missouri around late afternoon through the evening. Storms are expected over northwest Missouri before sunset, Turing to moderate showers Thursday evening.
While temperatures are not "record setting" this weekend, it will be very cold and these upcoming temperatures are what is typically seen in January and February. Here we go...temps will only reach the lower 40s Friday, upper 30s Saturday and lower 40s Sunday. Nightly temps will be in the upper 10s to lower 20s.
Normally in November cold snaps are short-lived and exit the region after a day or two. Not this time. This upcoming cold weather is here to stay not just for the weekend, but for all of next week. Temps next week will generally run in the lower 40s which is about 10 degrees below normal for mid-November.