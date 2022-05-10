We broke our first of likely many records this week. Yesterday's high was 92, which breaks the previous record of 91 set back in 1895! This morning, we are on tap to break the record warmest overnight low.
THREE DAYS OF HEAT
The biggest difference between today and yesterday will be the sharp uptick in humidity, with dew point values going above 70. This, combined with the highs in the lower 90s, will lead to perhaps the warmest day of the week. Heat index values could top into the triple digits by this afternoon.
This is dangerous heat for those who are more vulnerable or those who will be outdoors for an extended period of time. If you are either, take those heat safety precautions.
Wednesday and Thursday will be much of the same, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s. Both records on Wednesday and Thursday will also likely be broken, meaning we could break nearly 8 records in a row!
THE PATTERN CHANGE
Beginning on Friday, the pattern will begin to change The jet stream which has been to the north in Canada will begin to move back to the south, bringing with it cold fronts and chances for rain.
Highs on Friday will cool slightly into the 80s, but there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. It will not be a washout, but keep that umbrella handy.
Saturday the temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with another chance for storms. Like Friday, it will not be a washout but you will want to keep that umbrella handy if you plan on being outdoors.
Highs return to the 70s as we end the weekend.