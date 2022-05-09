Hopefully you managed to get some outdoor work done this past weekend as temperatures were warming up. These next few days you might want to avoid the yard work as temperatures rise into the 90s through the week. May will feel much more like July over the coming days.
RECORD-BREAKING WEEK
Today will be the first day we might potentially break a record. This will hinge on the fact that cloud cover might stick around for a few hours, not allowing the sun to heat the ground as efficiently. If these clouds move out faster, the high of 90 might be higher, and records will be broken. If the clouds stick around a little longer, we might be just shy of the record.
Tuesday will be a different story, high temperatures will make it into the lower 90s. Heat index values could approach 100 degrees in the afternoon, making these temperatures dangerous to be outdoors in for extended periods of time. The records on Tuesday will likely be broken.
In fact, records throughout the entire week are in jeopardy. Highs will be in the lower 90s until Friday, likely breaking records Tuesday through Thursday. Even our nights will be record-breaking, with our warmest overnight lows under threat of being broken.
With the heat also comes the humidity, humidity values will be high this week. The highest humidity values will be on Tuesday with dewpoint values into the lower 70s, making the humidity harsh.
LATE WEEK PATTERN CHANGE
The reason for these record-breaking temperatures is due to the jet stream, which has retreated well to the north into Canada keeping the cold temperatures far up north. Towards the late week, the jet stream will begin to move back south towards the United States.
This will break our streak of 90 degree temperatures beginning Friday, temperatures will return to more seasonal for May by the end of the weekend into next week. With the cooler temperatures comes the return of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. This does not look like a washout at this time, but watch the forecast over the next couple of days.