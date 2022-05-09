Temperatures warmed to the 90s on Monday and this hot stretch of weather is going to continue through much of the week putting record high temperatures and record warmest low temperatures in jeopardy.
Preliminary data from COU says that we tied the record of 91° today! More records are likely to fall this week. I'll have the latest forecast on KOMU 8 News @ 5. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/u08XLGQ3D4— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 9, 2022
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 90s with sunshine remaining abundant. Peak heat index values are expected to be near the triple digits.
HEAT & HUMIDITY
The peak of the humidity this week is on Tuesday, but it will continue to feel harsh on Wednesday and sticky through Friday.
Heat index values are expected to peak on Tuesday with the humidity, but will remain in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.
LOOKING AHEAD
A slow moving cold front is set to arrive over the weekend bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. This cold front will also bring a cool down for the weekend into early next week.