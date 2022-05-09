Webstory Image.png

Temperatures warmed to the 90s on Monday and this hot stretch of weather is going to continue through much of the week putting record high temperatures and record warmest low temperatures in jeopardy.

Record Watch Week.png

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 90s with sunshine remaining abundant. Peak heat index values are expected to be near the triple digits.

Hourly Details Forecast Brief Tomorrow.png

HEAT & HUMIDITY

The peak of the humidity this week is on Tuesday, but it will continue to feel harsh on Wednesday and sticky through Friday.

Humidity Trend.png

Heat index values are expected to peak on Tuesday with the humidity, but will remain in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat Index Trend.png

LOOKING AHEAD

A slow moving cold front is set to arrive over the weekend bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. This cold front will also bring a cool down for the weekend into early next week.

8 Day PM.png

