Temperatures are on a significant warming trend for the next two days and records could be in jeopardy for Wednesday.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will remain mostly clear for Monday night, but cloud cover will be increasing as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to start in the lower 40s and warm to the middle 60s for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, out of the south, gusting up to 25 mph.
The record high temperature for Tuesday is 70° (1975).
WEDNESDAY’S OUTLOOK
Two records are in jeopardy for Wednesday! The first, is the record warmest low temperature. Currently the forecast for Wednesday is a morning temperature near 59°, which would shatter the current record of 48° (1929).
The only thing that could keep this record from breaking would be an early cold frontal passage. That doesn't look likely at this time so temperature still looks to be near 60° as we approach midnight and head into Thursday.
The second record that could be broken is the record high temperature, which is currently 70° (1948). The forecasted high is 74°
Skies are expected to be cloudy through the day and it is looking to be a very windy day with winds out of the south gusting up to 40-50 mph.
These winds are strong enough to displace loose lawn furniture and holiday decorations. Isolated power outages can’t be ruled out either, especially in locations that see higher gusts.
Strong winds are possible on Wednesday! Currently I am forecasting gusts to range from 40-50 MPH across central Missouri. Gusts could range from 50-60 MPH out west near Kansas City. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/m0QGAbwUYY— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 13, 2021
LOOKING AHEAD
A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible on Wednesday night as a cold front passes. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but we will watch the forecast and keep you updated if that changes.
Temperatures will be cooler for the end of the week into the weekend, with much more typical December temperatures arriving.