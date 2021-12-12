It's September...wait, its December? Well it certainly does not feel like it! Another warm-up is likely this week, shattering records by the middle of the week. However, next weekend looks more seasonal.
WARMING UP
The high temperature on Sunday will reach the middle 50s, this will be the beginning of our several days of well above-average temperatures. These temperatures will be aided by a southerly wind which will gust up to 25mph this afternoon.
Skies will be clear tonight if you want to catch a glimpse of the Geminids Meteor Shower. Although the actual peak will be Monday night into Tuesday morning, you can see some of them as early as tonight. Monday night into Tuesday a few clouds will be overhead, but still might be a good chance to spot at least a few.
We continue the warm-up Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday will have highs in the middle 60s, Tuesday night temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s, then Wednesday we soar into the middle 70s.
Here are a few records to watch over the coming days:
-Wednesday High (Dec 15): 70 degrees, we should shatter this record.
-All-time December High: 76 degrees, just shy of this, but it is within reach
-Warmest Low Temperature: 61 degrees, we will be a few degrees below this Tuesday Night, but still only a few degrees away
THE COLD FRONT AND AFTER
The cold front will crash into Mid-Missouri Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will be our next best chance for showers during that time frame. We can even see a few thunderstorms, although nothing is expected to become severe.
Late week into the weekend will be colder, with temperatures falling slightly below average into next weekend, the weekend before Christmas.