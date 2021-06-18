SWELTERING RECAP
Though today's actual high temperature didn't quite get to triple digits, our heat indices were easily among the highest we've seen over the past few years.
The index of close to 105 degrees prompted an excessive heat advisory from the National Weather Service, indicating temperatures were high enough to pose considerable risks to anyone spending extended time outdoors.
The advisory expired earlier tonight at 7 PM, but the dangerous heat will still be present for another few days. It's likely we'll still record temperatures in the middle 90s until Monday, as well as heat indices continuing to stretch into the triple digits.
BACK TO AVERAGE
There is relief ahead of us though, It looks like a dramatic cool down should be taking place on Monday.
A strong cold front will move through the area late Sunday night, setting the stage for not only cooler temperatures, but potential rainfall as well.
Isolated showers and storms are certainly possible before then for the remainder of this weekend, but the chances are most widespread Sunday into Monday night.
THE LONG TERM
Our cooldown starting next week may be a sign of things to come further out in the future, at the moment climatological forecasts for the last week of June call for below average temperatures and above average rainfall.