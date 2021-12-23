A warm front will push through the region overnight and that will lead to a very warm Christmas Eve in mid-Missouri.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY
Temperatures will be near a record on Friday. Highs are expected to warm to near 70. The current record is 69° (1955).
— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 23, 2021
We will see these temperatures under a mix of sunshine and cloud cover and it will be windy with winds out of the south, gusting up to 35-40 mph.
A cold front will slowly start to sink to the south early Christmas morning providing the chance for a few very isolated showers across northern Missouri.
High temperatures will occur around midnight, but we will still spend much of Christmas Day in the 50s.
Regardless, temperatures look well above average for Christmas Day.
LOOKING AHEAD
Confidence is slowly starting to increase in the forecast for next week, but we will be watching multiple different frontal systems that will move through the region. If these fronts speed up or slow down, we can expect shifts in the forecast.
A warm front will arrive on Sunday and that will bring a slight chance of rain before a cold front drops temperatures slightly on Monday.
The best chance of rain over the coming days is Tuesday when another warm front arrives. Stay tuned for updates to this forecast.