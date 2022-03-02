web image

Warm air continues to move over the region leading to near record highs Wednesday. Storms are possible this weekend, including a chance for severe weather.

A big warm up yesterday led to highs in the 70s and relative humidity as low as 17% in central Missouri. Today will be even warmer and possibly up near record highs.

Thursday will be cooler with highs only in the 50s. Be ready for that. Thursday will not 'feel' the same either due to northerly winds ushering wind chills in the 40s for much of the day.

Into the weekend we go and temps will still be quite warm, relative to the normals for this time of year. Highs will be in the 50s/60s. Saturday could reach 70 degrees, again!

STORM CHANCES - SEVERE WEATHER?

We will need to be on weather watch this weekend, mainly for Saturday when thunderstorms are possible. Damaging winds and hail may accompany thunderstorms Saturday afternoon from Columbia to Des Moines, IA.

