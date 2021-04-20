With snow behind us, our attention turns to the bigger story: a hard freeze expected for Wednesday morning.
HARD FREEZE - WEDNESDAY MORNING
Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning as skies clear overhead tonight. This will result in widespread frost and a freeze.
The record low for Wednesday is 29° set back in 1907. It is possible that we will either tie, or break this record.
Plants sensitive to cold weather must be covered up to prevent being significantly damaged and/or killed by the freezing cold. Disconnect water hoses from outdoor pipes to prevent a pipe burst.
Temperatures will rebound to around 50° for Wednesday afternoon and a few very isolated spot showers will be possible as a quick wave of energy passes.
THURSDAY & THE REST OF WORK WEEK
Frost is likely along with a lighter freeze Thursday morning, meaning that temperatures will be just slightly warmer than Wednesday. Lows will be in the lower 30s with highs warming to the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon with partly sunny skies.
Cloud cover will be building on Thursday night into Friday as rain chances return to the region. Passing showers are expected Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening. This will keep temperatures fairly steady on Friday with highs in the middle 50s.
The bulk of widespread rain is expected to fall Friday night into Saturday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
A few lingering showers will remain in the forecast for Saturday morning, but then sunshine will return with highs reaching the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies will continue into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.
A warm front will push through the region for Monday bringing highs in the 70s to near 80º.
Thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front passes. Air will be warm ahead of this and there will be some ingredients bringing the potential for thunderstorms. This is still a week away, but something to keep an eye on! Stay tuned.