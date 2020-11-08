RECORD WARMTH TO START THE WEEK
It has been a very warm early-November throughout Missouri. Now, on Monday November 9th, records are expected to be broken.
Sunday's low temperature was so warm it was on par with the average HIGH temperature for this time of year. 20 degrees above average.#mowx pic.twitter.com/je1o4eTjRQ— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) November 9, 2020
For Columbia, the record warmest low temperature is from 1931 when the temperature only dropped to 60º in the 24-hour period. My forecast calls for a low temperature of only 62º, and may be warmer. This would break the record.
The high temp record is from 1999 when the high temp reached 78º. My forecast has us reaching 78º on Monday, meaning I'm forecasting a tie. We'll see how it shakes up!
There are a few things to take into consideration on Monday. Clouds will be around and it's difficult to say exactly how intense they will be. I still think we'll see sunshine between the clouds, helping with the warm up. If the clouds are too strong they may not allow our temps to warm to the record temp in the afternoon.
Warm temperatures will largely be driven by a continued southerly breeze, gusting around 30 mph. This wind will continue into Tuesday, too.
A STRONG COLD FRONT ON TUESDAY
This front will push in from the west and northwest throughout the day. As it moves through it will bring showers and even some lightning and thunder. Rain may be heavy for a short time in some areas.
Temperatures will drop significantly behind the front. Therefore, most high temps on Tuesday will be felt in the morning or midday, depending on your location, when temps reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. By sunset, temps throughout central Missouri will likely be in the 40s and 50s.
The skies will clear overnight with lows dropping into the lower 30s to begin Veterans Day on Wednesday.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
You can expect plenty of sunshine this week. Highs will generally be in the middle to upper 50s near 60º with lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s by the weekend.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
A weak system is expected to move through on Saturday bringing us a rainy day. Stay tuned as we track this system throughout the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures look to be slightly above average into the middle of November with mostly dry conditions.