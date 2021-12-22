It’s the holiday season, but somebody might want to tell mother nature as we prepare for another warm up.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
We will start the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the middle 30s. We will gradually see a few more clouds into the afternoon with highs near 60°.
In addition to the warm temperatures it will also be a little breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the south.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY
Temperatures will be near a record on Friday. Highs are expected to warm to the upper 60s. The current record is 69° (1955).
We will see these temperatures under a mix of sunshine and cloud cover and it will be windy with winds out of the south, gusting up to 30-40 mph.
A cold front will slowly start to sink to the south on Christmas morning and the timing of this front will determine how warm we get. The most likely solution is that we hit a high temperature in the upper 50s during the morning and fall back to the lower 50s in the afternoon.
If this front speeds up or slows down, we will have a more traditional temperature trend for the day.
Regardless, temperatures look well above average for Christmas Day.
LOOKING AHEAD
The forecast for next week is looking very uncertain. We are expecting multiple low pressure systems to pass through the region and the track of these is the critical question. The track of these systems will determine temperature changes and precipitation chances.
This forecast is likely to shift over the coming days as the picture becomes more clear, but at this time there is nothing overly concerning in the forecast. Just rollercoaster temperatures and the potential for a little bit of rain. Stay tuned!