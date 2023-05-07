Temperatures have been over 70 degrees in mid-MO since 7AM! It's been a warm and muggy start to the day, and temperatures are only going to increase.
Temperatures this afternoon will warm to near 90 degrees, meaning this could be the hottest day of the year so far. We are on a record watch today as we will near the record high of 90 degrees that was set back in 1965.
We will see a break of sunshine later in the afternoon, but clouds and chances for rain overnight.
Showers and thunderstorms move back into mid-Missouri late Sunday night and will likely continue into the early hours of the morning. We're in a Storm Mode Index of 2 for tonight and Monday morning. Mainly watching for the potential for strong winds, but the possibility for large hail and tornadoes is low but not zero.
The rest of the day Monday will gradual clear and dry out. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Temperatures will continue to be in the lower to middle 80s throughout the rest of the week.