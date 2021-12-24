It's another Friday in December 2021 which means record highs. We have either broken, or come close to breaking temperature records on every Friday (among some other days too) this month.
No. It did not rain this morning either. Streets are wet due to 'sweating' which happens often this time of year when ground/road temps are colder than the dew point of the air leading moisture in the air compensating on roads.
Get ready for #ChristmasEve record highs (again) for several states in the central United StatesHigh nearing 70 degrees in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/F5Lw1enuBz— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 24, 2021
Breezy winds out from the southwest will gust to 25-35mph over Christmas Eve leading to this big warm-up. Highs over much of Missouri will climb to near 70 degrees or warmer south of I-70.
Areas north of I-70 will reach the upper 60s which would still be record breaking as Kirksville, MO will also break their record of 63 degrees set in 2015.
A cold front will pass through Missouri tonight leading to cooler temps over Christmas weekend, but you can still expect non-frigid conditions. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle 50s.
Rain will be possible over the Christmas weekend too. Most rain activity Friday night will remain over far northern Missouri at a 20% chance. There will be another chance for rain Sunday afternoon and evening.