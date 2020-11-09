TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Many in central Missouri have enjoyed comfortable weather, treated to 70 degree temperatures for over a week!

Record heat over the central United States

This unprecedented streak of warm days in Missouri is part of a larger pattern of record heat, where temperatures are forecast to not only break daily high temp records, but also break daily highest minimum temp records.

So many temperature records in jeopardy today, both daily max and min temps over the next 3 daysThis warm streak of 8 consecutive days reaching 70 degrees has tied a record for Columbia, MO. We will break that tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Tfrl9OWRNN — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 9, 2020

From Monday through Wednesday, temperature records in Columbia, St Louis, Chicago, Cincinnati are likely to be broken.

Daily highest minimum temp records were already broken in Columbia and Jefferson City this morning.

For Columbia, Monday will mark the 8th consecutive day of 70 degrees, tying a previous record set in 1917. We will likely break this record Tuesday if tomorrow's temperature reach 70 degrees before a passing cold front and associated storms reach Columbia.

As of now, 2020's November is projected to be a top 10 warmest month for Columbia as above-normal temperatures are forecast for the rest of the month.

November storms may catch your eye

Thunderstorms are not common this time of year in central Missouri, so when we forecast them it should be attention grabbing!

The Storm Mode Index is a 1 on a zero to five scale for Tuesday.

A cold front will pass through Missouri Tuesday, inducing thunderstorms between 10am - 3pmA few brief strong storms are possible, severe weather not anticipated in central Missouri #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6tBwQWsg8L — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 9, 2020

The timing a passing cold front will be during peak heating of the day, but lacks ample moisture (due to recent dry conditions) and full organization to produce a severe weather issue. Regardless, gusty 30-40 mph will be possible in addition to pea-sized hail from 10am until 3pm. Much cooler air will follow in wake of these passing storms.

Bonus information: Most severe weather in November occurs when deep areas of low pressure develop at the surface, leading to gusty gales and LOTS of kinetic energy. We look for this in Iowa and northern Illinois. If severe storms do occur tomorrow, I would look in southeast Iowa and western Illinois where there is more kinetic energy to supply a severe weather ingredient needed this time of year.

Eta impacts Miami, makes 2nd aim for Florida coasts

Eta continues to drift west into the southern Gulf of Mexico after dumping heavy, flooding rains in Key West, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Over 10 inches of rain has been reported in south Florida communities. Water rescues have been underway to save stranded motorists caught in the floods.

The National Hurricane Center projects Eta to drift over the warm gulf waters, then drift north towards the north-western Florida coastline, making another landfall early this weekend between Panama City and Tampa.

Eta is struggling to re-intensify due to ingesting a very dry airmass centered over the Gulf of Mexico, meaning it will likely maintain its tropical storm strength over the next 5 days, but hurricane force strength remains unknown.

Eta made landfall as a hurricane near Nicaragua early last week, providing several inches of rain to Central American countries like Costa Rica, Honduras and Belize before returning to the Caribbean Sea last Wednesday.