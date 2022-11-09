Temperatures broke a record on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s.
Highs warmed to the low 80s this afternoon breaking the previous record high of 78° from 1999. We're on record watch again Thursday... If you take both today's high and low and cut them in half... That's still warmer than some of the numbers in our weekend forecast. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/VpCiYAMKgK— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 9, 2022
Thursday will be a "transition day" as a strong cold front will take temps from the upper 70s Thursday afternoon down to the 20s/30s by Friday morning. Thursday's high temperature will be nearing the record of 79° set in 1949.
Rain is expected by Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front reaches central Missouri around late afternoon through the evening. Storms are expected over northwest Missouri before sunset, turning to showers in central Missouri.
While temperatures are not going to be record setting this weekend, it will be cold. Highs will only reach the lower 40s Friday, upper 30s Saturday and lower 40s Sunday. Nightly temps will be in the upper 10s to lower 20s.
Normally in November cold snaps are short-lived and exit the region after a day or two. Not this time. This upcoming cold weather is here to stay not just for the weekend, but for all of next week. Temps next week will generally run in the lower 40s which is about 10-15° below average for mid-November.