We've seen quite the rainfall over the last few weeks. Now, we're set for dry time and wind to end March, with only one slight chance for rain before the month is up.
FIRE DANGER
Red Flag Warnings are in effect this afternoon and evening in Missouri. Do not burn brush or fields today.Average wind gusts will be 40+ mph in Columbia today and relative humidity will be below 30%@KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/PIkwNwJtkB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 29, 2021
With winds expected to gust over 40 mph for those on the western half of Missouri along with relative humidity less than 30%, fire can spread quickly on Monday between Noon and 9 p.m. Please refrain from open burns.
THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
Expect lots of sunshine again Monday and even warmer temperatures! Highs on Monday should be about 15 degrees warmer than Sunday's highs. Just remember, the air will be extremely dry and windy.
On Tuesday, clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front moves through the Midwest.
This front will give some in central Missouri a chance for rain on Tuesday evening, after 6 p.m. The best chance for this will be along and south of HWY 54. Don't expect much rain, but a shower is possible with a quick tenth or quarter-inch of accumulation. Thunderstorms are not expected.
Behind the cold front, temps will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Wednesday as clouds decrease throughout the day. It will also be breezy with gusts around 30 mph. This will be the coldest day we have over the next 10 days.
A hard freeze is possible on Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Any summer annuals you may have put in pots or in the ground need to be covered up Wednesday night, or these plants could be killed/damaged.
An area of higher pressure will move back into the Midwest for Thursday through Easter weekend, leading to lots of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. Highs near 50 Thursday, middle 60s Friday.
EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK
At this time it looks to be mostly sunny as high pressure holds to our southeast. We should continue to warm and will likely reach the 70s over the weekend with lows only dropping into the 50s. Rain this weekend looks very unlikely and conditions should remain dry until sometime mid next week.