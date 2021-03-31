A red flag warnings has been issued for central Missouri from 12pm until 7pm. Winds will begin gusting to around 35mph again this afternoon. Please do not burn anything outside today. fires could get out of control very quickly in dry, breezy conditions.
Sunshine is back Wednesday, but winds will remain breezy gusting to 35+ mph this afternoonDefinitely jacket weather today...Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VvqebK36Rg— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 31, 2021
A freeze warning is also in effect for tonight. Air temperatures are expected to fall in the middle to upper 20s across all of central Missouri. summer annuals sensitive to cold weather will be damaged by the freezing air tonight.
INTO EASTER WEEKEND
Abundant sunshine and dry weather is expected to continue over the next several days, right in time for the Easter holiday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend. Our next best chance for rain will be in the middle of next week, currently only sitting at a 10-20% chance.