Sunshine returned on Wednesday after several days of rainfall. Temperatures aren’t going to change much over the next several days, but we will see varying amounts of cloud cover.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is expected in the morning, but cloud cover will build through the day with highs warming to near 60°.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Sunshine is expected to make a return and weather is looking fairly pleasant for the first week of high school football playoffs. Friday’s high temperatures will reach the middle 60s with temperatures falling to the 50s for those football games.

Cloud cover will return on Saturday and Sunday as a low pressure system passes to our east, bringing a slight chance of rain for Sunday. Temperatures are expected to begin a warming trend early next week with multiple days in the 70s next week.

