Tonight
We will start to cool down tonight as soon as the sun starts to disappear. Skies will stay clear and our overnight low will hover right below 60 degrees. River valley fog is expected tomorrow morning but will clear as the sun returns.
The rest of the week
Wednesday will start out feeling like fall in the morning, but summer-like temperatures are not far behind. A high of 88 for both Wednesday and Thursday keeps the rest of our week warm. We near 90 degrees starting Friday and continue warming into the weekend.
The weekend and beyond
Highs in the low 90s throughout the weekend will give us yet another taste of summer with no precipitation chances on the horizon until early next week. Heat indices push into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday, so make sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor weekend plans.
Days early next week will have minimal cloud cover as we approach a possible record setting high temperature on Monday. The previous record from 2000 is 94 degrees, and our current forecast puts us just below it at 93 degrees.