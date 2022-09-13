Tonight

We will start to cool down tonight as soon as the sun starts to disappear. Skies will stay clear and our overnight low will hover right below 60 degrees. River valley fog is expected tomorrow morning but will clear as the sun returns.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

The rest of the week

Wednesday will start out feeling like fall in the morning, but summer-like temperatures are not far behind. A high of 88 for both Wednesday and Thursday keeps the rest of our week warm. We near 90 degrees starting Friday and continue warming into the weekend. 

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

The weekend and beyond

Highs in the low 90s throughout the weekend will give us yet another taste of summer with no precipitation chances on the horizon until early next week. Heat indices push into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday, so make sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor weekend plans.

record watch.png

Days early next week will have minimal cloud cover as we approach a possible record setting high temperature on Monday. The previous record from 2000 is 94 degrees, and our current forecast puts us just below it at 93 degrees.

8 Day PM.png

