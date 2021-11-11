The first weekend of November was mild with temps in the 60s and 70s. Cold weather is making a big return this weekend, and non-accumulating flurries or pellets may fall, too.
We are entering the time of year when weather changes drastically over just a couple days. Please stay with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team for daily forecast updates.
FRIDAY
The day will begin with sunshine but clouds will likely arrive quickly as a developing cold front moves through. This frontal boundary will usher in stronger winds and a chance for weak precipitation.
In the afternoon hours, passing flurries or even graupel (a form of snow pellet) may fall. The best chance, still limited, is along and north of I-70. Accumulation is not expected. Issues are not expected.
In fact, if there are any issues, it may be due to wind. Gusts near 40 mph are possible from the WNW.
Temperatures will start in the middle 30s in the morning and warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon. Most high temperatures will be reached around Noon and then slowly fall the remainder of the afternoon.
SATURDAY
Considering wind chill, Saturday will be the coldest of the season thus far.
Morning wind chills are expected to drop to near 20º.
Afternoon temperatures should reach the lower to middle 40s, but will only feel like the 30s for much of central Missouri - though areas south of HWY 50 may be slightly warmer.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds.
Winds will only gust near 20 mph.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s in the evening, and then begin to warm overnight ahead of a cold front on Sunday.
SUNDAY
Morning temperatures are expected in the upper 40s until a cold front moves through mid-morning, stopping the warming and cooling temps. Overall, expect temps in the 40s on Sunday.
Mostly cloudy skies are currently anticipated with a slight chance for brief, non-accumulating precipitation.
Winds will gust around 30 mph.
NEXT WEEK
Roller coaster weather will continue. Temperatures will warm to near 70º on Tuesday before cooling the rest of the week. This will be due to a warm front on Tuesday and a cold front on Wednesday. The system on Wednesday may allow for a few rain showers. Stay tuned.