Snowpack will affect temperatures for the next couple days, keeping us warmer in the night and cooler during the day.
Overcast skies will only break slightly on Monday with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day and highs in the lower to middle 30s.
A warm front will kick in on Tuesday and this will help push temperatures into the 40s, with 50s possible for those with less snow on the ground.
Just as quickly as we warm up, we cool back down, times two.
A cold front on Wednesday will cool temps to the 20s in the morning, into the 10s in the afternoon, and into the single digits by the start of Thursday. It will be breezy on Wednesday too, creating a big wind chills factor. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits much of Wednesday.
Thursday will be cold with highs only reaching the 10s and temperatures dipping back into the single digits for Friday morning.
The weekend will be more-seasonal with highs in the 30s and lows in the 10s.