It has been a warm start to meteorological spring this month. After a brief cool down on Monday and Tuesday we will be back to warmer, seasonal temps mid-week. A strong low pressure system will bring a good chance for rain and snow late week.
Monday morning will have a chance for light flurries behind the Sunday night rain that will likely drench the area with a quarter to half-inch of rain. Most snow accumulations will be insignificant, though areas near Macon and Moberly as well as Chariton county may see 0.25 to 0.75" of snow accumulation. Overall, the morning commute should be fine with caution depending on your location. This isn't our first snow rodeo this year so everyone should be well-versed in a touch of snow. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.
Temperatures on Monday will likely hold into the 30s all day as clouds decrease through the afternoon. Tuesday will be warmer, with highs ten-degrees warmer, in the upper 40s. We'll likely feel the 50s again on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.
A developing low pressure system will push in on Thursday or Friday providing a good chance for rain and snow, along with breezy winds. At this time, the exact development and timing of this system is still unknown. Stay tuned. We'll watch for a rain/snow mix on Thursday followed by snow showers into Friday. This is a rough draft and will likely change as we get a better grasp of it this week.
Regarding temperatures, it will likely be chilly on Friday and Saturday with a jump back to seasonal temperatures Sunday into early next week.