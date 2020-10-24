Good Saturday evening! I hope this finds you well.
It's been a chilly go of it thus far this weekend. Highs today only managed the upper 40s for most across the region, and clouds hung on throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. These cloudy, cool conditions will stay with us through the foreseeable future.
Overnight, look for calm conditions and cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The overcast will really help to keep our temperatures from free-falling. If we had clear skies tonight, most of us would probably be looking at another frost or freeze. Here are the temperatures that we'll be looking at first thing tomorrow morning:
For Sunday, clouds will stick around. Temperatures will struggle to warm up, likely not making it out of the 40s. We're forecasting a high of 48 degrees in Columbia, with slightly warmer conditions south and slightly cooler ones north. Sunday should remain dry, save for the potential for a few sprinkles by late afternoon. More interesting weather arrives Sunday night into Monday morning.
EARLY WEEK: RAIN & SOME SNOW
I know we've still got a week left in October, but snow is already on the menu for the upcoming work week. Here's how things are shaping up:
A storm system is projected to make its way into the Midwest by Sunday night into Monday. This system is currently located over the Rocky Mountains, and it will slide its way south and east over the next 24 or so hours. As it does, moisture will be drawn up ahead of it. This will result in a very large area of snow across Nebraska and the Dakotas.
Precipitation will begin to make its way into our area early Monday morning. It will likely arrive in the form of mainly rain, though it could mix with or even change over to snow for areas north and west of Columbia. Accumulations look minor, though places that see periods of all snow may get a brief coating on elevated and grassy surfaces.
During the day on Monday, the dividing line between all rain and a wintry mix will likely set up somewhere just northwest of Columbia. North and west of this line, periods of snow or rain mixed with snow should persist throughout the day. Places in the pink-highlighted area on the map have a good chance of seeing snow throughout the day Monday, while the blue-shaded region near Kansas City and Saint Joseph has the best chance. Further south and east (green-shaded region), precipitation on Monday likely remains rain, though we still can't rule out a few flakes in this area.
If your travel plans for Monday take you to Kansas City or points west, you should certainly monitor road conditions. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible there.
By Monday evening and early overnight, the rain/snow line will probably tend to sink a bit further south. It's during this time that Columbia and surrounding areas have the best chance of seeing our first snowflakes of the season. We are currently not expecting accumulations here, though you'll certainly want to check back often for updates.
IMPACTS AND AMOUNTS
In terms of overall impacts and amounts, accumulations currently look to be most likely the further north and west you travel. This does include some portions of our viewing area - Saline, Macon, and Chariton counties may all see anywhere from a dusting to as much as an inch of slushy snow. The majority of accumulations will occur on grassy and elevated surfaces, though if snow does start to build up in your location, please drive with caution. Additionally, remember that bridges will be more affected by snow and cold than your typical road or highway. They are the first things to ice over.
Further east (Columbia and points southeast), accumulations are not expected.
THE UPCOMING WEEK
After our first snow chance of the season moves out, expect temperatures to moderate slightly -- back into the 50s for highs. The pattern will remain active, however, with another shot at rainfall moving in for Wednesday night and Thursday. That event currently looks to stay entirely as rain. We should notice a calming down of the pattern by next weekend, just in time for Halloween.
Have a great rest of your weekend!